1/1
Gilberto Garibay
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gilberto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- The family of Gilberto D. Garibay will celebrate his life of 90 years with a rosary at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Graveside service will be at 2:30 PM Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. He passed away on November 26, 2020. In support of the health of everyone, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service. The rosary will be live-streamed at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy.

On October 8, 1930, Gilberto was born to Francisco and Rosa (Deanda) Garibay in Alamo, TX. In 1946, Gilberto moved to Lubbock, TX. On December 26, 1953, he married Beatrice Guerrero and was married for 67 years. Gilberto was a devout Catholic and attended St. Joseph Catholic Church. He enjoyed cooking for his family and working on his rental properties. Gilberto was a welder until he retired in 1994. He worked for Brown Supply, Clark Equipment, and Bigham Brothers.

Survivors include his wife, Beatrice Garibay; their children, Blanca (Bonifacio) Esquivel, Patricia Rocha, Elizabeth (Arnie) Castro, and Michael Garibay; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Gilbert Garibay, Jr.; and his siblings, Lucio Garibay, Tomas Garibay, Anita Gonzalez, Josephine Marruffo, and Frank Garibay.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved