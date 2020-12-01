Lubbock- The family of Gilberto D. Garibay will celebrate his life of 90 years with a rosary at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Graveside service will be at 2:30 PM Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. He passed away on November 26, 2020. In support of the health of everyone, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service. The rosary will be live-streamed at www.memorialdesigners.net
, where you are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy.
On October 8, 1930, Gilberto was born to Francisco and Rosa (Deanda) Garibay in Alamo, TX. In 1946, Gilberto moved to Lubbock, TX. On December 26, 1953, he married Beatrice Guerrero and was married for 67 years. Gilberto was a devout Catholic and attended St. Joseph Catholic Church. He enjoyed cooking for his family and working on his rental properties. Gilberto was a welder until he retired in 1994. He worked for Brown Supply, Clark Equipment, and Bigham Brothers.
Survivors include his wife, Beatrice Garibay; their children, Blanca (Bonifacio) Esquivel, Patricia Rocha, Elizabeth (Arnie) Castro, and Michael Garibay; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Gilbert Garibay, Jr.; and his siblings, Lucio Garibay, Tomas Garibay, Anita Gonzalez, Josephine Marruffo, and Frank Garibay.