Ropesville- Mr. Gilberto Guzman passed away peacefully February 21, 2019. Mr. Guzman was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. He worked doing what he loved in the cotton fields of his beloved town Ropesville. He was a God fearing man that would give you the shirt off his back if he needed to. He will truly be missed by many. He touched so many lives with his loving heart. On Sunday, February 24th, 2019 there will be a celebration of life for Mr. Guzman held by his children and grandchildren at the home of Efrain and Gloria Del-Hierro 5608 FM 1294 CR 5900. For those who want to pay their last respects to him and to the family can do so at that time. For information or directions, feel free to call Gloria at 806-319-3887.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
