Ginger (Kindle) Damron


1944 - 2019
Ginger (Kindle) Damron Obituary
Sudan, Texas- Church Service for Ginger Damron, age 75, of Sudan, Texas, is scheduled for 2:00 PM, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Circle Back Baptist Church with Rev. Benny Baker of Sudan, Texas officiating. Burial will be in Muleshoe Memorial Park. Ginger died Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas. She was born January 22, 1944 in Littlefield, Texas to Robert and Mary (Daricek) Kindle. She married Jerry Wayne Damron in Needmore, Texas on July 26, 1959.

Ginger was a homemaker and enjoyed painting, sewing and cooking. She was a member of Circle Back Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Wayne; her parents; and a daughter, Sonda Lynn Damron.

Ginger is survived by her four sons, Bradley Damron of Lubbock, Texas, Randall Damron of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, John Damron and his wife, Valerie of Dumas, Texas and David Damron and his wife, Heather of Shallowater, Texas; her sister, Paula Foley of Lubbock, Texas; her three brothers, Bob Kindle of Maple, Texas, James Kindle of Maple, Texas and Joey Kindle of Goodland, Texas; ten grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

The family suggests memorials be sent to Circle Back Baptist Church, 2143 FM 298, Sudan, Texas, 79371 or Sudan Senior Meals, c/o First United Bank, PO Box 60, Sudan, Texas, 79371.

Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 24 to July 25, 2019
