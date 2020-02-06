|
|
|
Lubbock- Infant, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Giselle was born January 29, 2020 to Mark Lacy and Katie Hatton. She leaves to cherish her memory; her parents, Mark Lacy and Katie Hatton; two sisters, La'Nyiah Lacy and Kae'Leigh Lacy; grandparents, Deanna Cobbs, Stella Bolton, Danny Wrighter, Raymond Lacy, and Johnnie Hatton; a host other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020