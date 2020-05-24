|
Bryan, Texas- Gladys Dworsky Dvoracek, born October 14, 1930 in Caldwell, TX to Charlie and Elsie Schumacher Dworsky, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020 in Bryan, TX. Gladys was preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Elsie Dworsky; infant sister Rosalie; sister Ruby Lee Dworsky Smith and her husband RJ Smith Sr.; mother and father-in-law Carrie & John Dvoracek; nephew Charles Marion Smith; sister-in-law Bernadette Dvoracek Pustejovsky and her husband Jerry Pustejovsky; brother-in-law William Ray Dvoracek and his wife Carolyn Hynek Dvoracek.
She is survived by her loving husband COL (USAR, Retired) Marvin Dvoracek; son COL (USA, Retired) John Charles Dvoracek and his wife Sara Lehnert Dvoracek and their children Patrick and Rachel; son COL (USA, Retired) Michael Dvoracek and his wife Jennifer Ireland Dvoracek and their sons Charles & John; nephew RJ Smith Jr. and his wife Barbara Ann Gerdes Smith and their families; niece Barbara Lee Durban Smith, wife of the late Charles Smith and her family.
Gladys grew up in Caldwell, attending school at Red Hollow (later named Hlavaty), Second Creek and graduating from Caldwell High School in 1948. She then attended Temple Junior College (TJC) and Scott & White Memorial Hospital School of Nursing 36-month diploma program. In 1951 she received an Associate's Degree from TJC and a diploma to practice as a Registered Nurse. Gladys continued her nursing career for 23 years in many capacities; from teaching, industrial nurse for an international shoe company, school nurse and psychiatric nurse.
While working as a nurse at Student Health at Texas A&M in 1956 Gladys took a shine to a gentleman that came in after being injured playing softball. Gladys often said she was fortunate this gentleman turned out to be Marvin and I married this loving, kind and supportive man on December 28, 1957. They shared 62 wonderful years together full of great times with family, friends and travel. Gladys was very proud of her two sons that grew up to be kind, caring and compassionate men with wonderful families of their own.
Gladys was a Charter member of the Daughters of the King Grace Chapter, St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Bryan, TX. She was also active at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Lubbock, TX where she served on the altar guild; helped establish a gift shop; organized and chaired the church reception committee for church functions & weddings; and made altar linens and vestments. She was a member of Episcopal Church Women (ECW), serving as president for several years. She served as President & Treasurer in the Lubbock Area A&M Mothers' Club; as an officer on the Texas A&M Federation of Mothers' Club and Garden Club Treasurer and President.
Gladys enjoyed many hobbies including: crafts; sewing; decorating; gardening; traveling-especially cruises; cake decorating; making sugar Easter eggs & gingerbread houses; oil painting; hosting large receptions at her home; genealogy; ceremonies; Christmas and most of all family.
Gladys was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Special thanks goes out to all her caregivers at Baylor Scott & White Hospital, Crestview Skilled Nursing, Brazos Valley Hospice nurses, medical technicians and social workers that supported and cared for her in her final days.
Visitation was held on Friday May 22nd from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and Funeral services Saturday May 23rd at 3:00 p.m. at the Memorial Funeral Chapel, 2901 Texas Ave. S., College Station, TX. Interment follows at Aggie Field of Honor, 3800 Raymond Stotzer Parkway, College Station, TX.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Marvin J. & Gladys Dvoracek Scholarship Endowment at Texas Tech University; Daughters of the King Grace Chapter, St. Andrews; or Hospice Brazos Valley.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2020