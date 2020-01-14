|
Lubbock- Glen Alan "Clark" Kent died peacefully on January 8, 2020 after a long, brave struggle. Glen was a completely unique person. He could be cantankerous, difficult and disagreeable, but his honest and authentic approach to life endeared him to those who knew him best. He loved Harley-Davidson motorcycles, baseball, HIS music and his excellent friends. Glen endured a great deal of hardship in his life but he was always laughing, even on his last day.
Glen was born in Stockton, California and lived in Albany, Georgia before settling in Lubbock in his teens. He is survived by his brother, Gil Kent of Austin; nephews, Sean and Brandon Kent; niece, Claire Kent; and by the many good friends he genuinely loved. Glen's parents were Doris and Guy Kent of Lubbock.
Glen donated his body to Texas Tech for teaching purposes. A memorial gathering in his honor will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please raise a cold one to his memory, laugh and "let it ride".
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020