Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
Glen Dale Lowe


1932 - 2019
Glen Dale Lowe Obituary
Lubbock- Glen Dale Lowe, 87 of Lubbock, Texas went to meet Jesus on October 7, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born June 10th, 1932 in Petty, Texas to R.O. and Lucille Lowe.

Glen honorably served in the US Air Force from 1951-1955. He resided in Lubbock Texas with his family where he served as a shop Superintendent for Lubbock Tank MFG for 31 years.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, June Lowe; son, Glen Allen Lowe and wife, Nancy; daughter, Belinda Rose and late husband Bert; brother; Doyle Lowe and wife, Jeanice all of Lubbock also the loving Papa and Grandpa to 5 grandkids and 8 great-grandkids.

Glen was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jimmy Lowe; and a sister, Lauranell Norton.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 11, 2019 in the Resthaven Abbey Chapel.

Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park with Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to s or Lubbock Meals on Wheels.

Please visit www.resthavenfuneralhome.com for online tributes.

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
