Shallowater- Glen Dwain Burgett, 73, of Shallowater, TX crossed the bridge into heaven on November 10, 2020. Glen was born to Bill and Marty Burgett on September 28, 1947 in Littlefield, TX. Glen was a graduate of Shallowater High School and attended Texas Tech University. Glen was a third-generation farmer in Shallowater, TX. From the moment he was born, he loved the land he worked and treasured it as a gift from God. He intently watched over his crops pouring his heart and soul into what he felt the Lord had blessed him with. He was a committed husband who modeled true selfless love to his entire family. He was a strong community supporter, attending all local events, greeting everyone with a smile and a firm handshake. He had a generous heart, filled with goodness. Throughout his lifetime he served in the Lion's Club and coached t-ball when his children were little. He was a very sentimental person, he loved to restore old things and bring them back to glory. He was never one to sit still for very long. He was Mr. Fixit for his entire family, readily available to lend a helping hand. He was known for his need for speed and youthful outlook. He was adored by his grandchildren, and all that knew him in the community. Glen is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Marty Burgett. Glen is survived by his wife of 51 years, Karen Burgett, and his brother, Bryan Burgett of Shallowater and sister, Carnetta Conner of Amarillo, TX. His sons and their wives, Matt and Renee Burgett; Kelly and Leah Burgett. HIs adoring grandchildren include Ashlin Burgett, Corbin Burgett, Brenton Burgett and Garrett Burgett, all of Shallowater, TX . Memorial Services will be held at 10 am, Friday, November 13, 2020 at The Message 5502 Auburn St. Lubbock, TX 79416 with Rev. Mitch Wilson officiating. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com