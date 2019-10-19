|
|
Anton- Glen Donn Goen, 91, lifelong resident of Anton, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in Lubbock. He was born April 13, 1928 in Chelsea, Oklahoma to John Wiley Goen and Hiva (Sills) Goen.
Glen married Mary Wright on February 18, 1955 in Seminole, Texas. He was a custom harvester, and a hard worker. He enjoyed playing the guitar and working on his lawnmower. Glen loved to talk to anyone, and never met a stranger. He liked sharing his stories and his life with those around him. He was a member of the Assembly of God Church.
Glen is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Goen of Anton; four sons, Carl Goen of Shallowater, Donald Goen of Anton, Jerry Wayne Goen of Whidbey Island, WA, and James Goen of Taylor, TX; one daughter, Judy Kay Hindrickson of Conroe, TX; seven grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; ten great-great grandchildren; one brother, Boyd Goen of Lubbock; and two sisters, Ruby June Linsey of Tucumcari, NM and Nell Boren of Dallas, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son and one brother.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, October 21, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Anton. Cremation arrangements are under the personal care of Hillcrest Funeral Home in Littlefield.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019