Lubbock- Services for Glen Moore, 72, of Lubbock will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers with Dr. David Sasse and Rev. David Savage officiating. A tribute for Glen's life can be found at www.memorialdesigners.net where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for the family.
Glen "Poppy" Moore was born on September 17, 1946 in Lubbock and went to be with The Lord on Saturday, May 4, 2019.
He married Chyral Webb Moore in Lubbock, Texas on June 3, 1965. He is survived by his wife of 54 years; sons, Shannon and wife, Pam; Brannon and wife, Tabatha; four grandsons, Tyler and girlfriend, Morgan; Taren and wife, Jessica; Brannson and wife, Danielle; Bryson and girlfriend, Katy; siblings, Carl Moore and Sandy Tyler.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2019