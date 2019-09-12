|
Lubbock- Glenda Gailey passed away on September 11, 2019. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 84 years at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Mrs. Gailey's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net
Glenda Joy was born on August 6, 1935 to Leonard and Ruby Roark Threlkeld in Ladonia, Texas. Glenda married Jerry Lee Gailey on June 11, 1958 in Lubbock, Texas.
Glenda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She considered her friends and neighbors her family and loved the time spent with them. Her daughters and grandchildren were the joy of her life. She was a classy and sassy lady known for her contagious laugh and love for dancing. She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her daughters, Donna Harger and husband, James; and Toni Meador and husband, Larry; grandchildren, Morgan Lewis and Austin Meador; mother, Mary Threlkeld; siblings, Gary Threlkeld, Vicki Warden and husband, Jack.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Ruby Threlkeld; husband, Jerry Gailey; siblings, Buddy Joe Threlkeld, Leonard Threlkeld, and Norma Minor.
The family of Glenda Gailey has designated the , https://donate3.cancer.org, 3513 10th St, Lubbock, Texas, 79415, for memorial contributions in her memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2019