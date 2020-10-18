Richardson- A Celebration of Life service for Glenda LaNell Maner Throckmorton, 82, of Richardson will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, October 24, 2020, in the Krestridge Funeral Home Chapel. She went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 7, 2020.



Glenda was born October 24, 1937 in Littlefield to Doss and Vena Maner. She married Verlie Throckmorton in 1957.



She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Verlie Throckmorton; daughter, Kathy (Bobby) Padgett; son, Gary (Elizabeth) Throckmorton; sister, Kay (Tommy) Echols; and 3 grandchildren.



Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Krestridge Funeral Home. (806) 897-1111



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store