Austin- Glenda Lee Johnson Shamburger, age 77, died peacefully, held by her family, on November 21, 2019 in Austin, after a courageous battle with Myelodysplasia Syndrome.
Glenda attended Texas Tech University where she earned her Bachelor's and Master's Degree. She married Carl Shamburger on March 29, 1964. They made their home in Levelland, where they lived for 40 years, raising four children, Paul, Daryn, Christy and Julie.
Glenda's passion was teaching, and she devoted her career to education as a Professor of Reading and Education for 22 years at South Plains College in Levelland.
Glenda was active in her Parish at St. Michael's in Levelland where she taught confirmation for over 25 years. In 2009 Pope Benedict awarded Glenda the highest honor given to a layperson for her distinguished service to the Catholic Church.
Glenda and Carl moved to Austin in 2012 to be near their grandchildren. At 70, she joined the faculty at Austin Community College as Assistant Professor of Developmental Reading.
Glenda is survived by her husband Carl, of 56 years, their four children: Paul of Dallas, Daryn of Levelland, Christy of Austin, Julie and her husband Joe Joyce of Boulder, Colorado, three grandchildren: Trixie and Edie Moossy, and Josie Joyce.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated in Austin on December 6, 2019. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in honor of Glenda for literacy at https://literacytexas.org/donate/
Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019