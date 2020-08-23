Slaton- Glenda (Ward) Meadows, 84, of Slaton, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020.



Visitation will be 9-11 am Monday August 24, 2020 at Englunds Funeral Service, followed by a Graveside Service at Englewood Cemetery in Slaton. Arrangements are under the direction of Englunds Funeral Service of Slaton.



Glenda was born March 21, 1936 in her grandmother's house in Lubbock to Glen and Melba Ward. She graduated from Wilson High School. She sold Avon with her mother until she married Gale Meadows and they moved to Petersburg. They moved to the Slaton Care Center in Slaton in 2009. Glenda enjoyed bingo and crafts and visiting with her friends and the wonderful staff.



She is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of 46 years.



Glenda is survived by her sister, Deana Wood of Panhandle; her brother, Mike Ward and his wife, Gaye of Lubbock; her nephew, Linc Wood of Panhandle; three grand nephews; and several cousins.



