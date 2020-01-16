Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Glenn Denney Obituary
Lubbock- Glenn Denney was born on January 30, 1929 and passed away on January 15, 2020. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm today, Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 90 years at 3:00 pm on Friday, January 17, 2020, at First Church of the Nazarene. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
