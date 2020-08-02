Lubbock- Glenn Mitchell, 78, of Lubbock died July 29, 2020. He was born on July 16, 1942 in Saint Jo, TX to the late Everett and Janie Mitchell. Glenn grew up in Lubbock. He was a welder and retired from Scott Manufacturing.
Survivors include siblings, Marty Holt of Azle, TX, Clyde Mitchell of Fall River, MA, Frank Mitchell and wife Carol of Lubbock, TX, Ann Wright of Lubbock, TX, and Loyd Mitchell and wife Brenda of Lawton, OK.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bennie, Darmon and Don Mitchell; and sister, Catherine O'Neal.
Cremation is under the direction of Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers with a memorial service to be held at a later date. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy at www.memorialdesigners.net