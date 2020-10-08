Lubbock- Glenn Vining, 92, of Lubbock was born May 14, 1928 in Chalk, Tx. Glenn married Judy Millard July 15, 1948. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He enjoyed being with grandkids & great-grandkids.Glenn went to be with the Lord Wednesday, October 7, 2020. His parents & 4 sisters preceded him in death.Those left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 72 years: Judy Vining, 3 children: Jo Webb (Roy), Brian Dell Vining (Joan), & Gil Vining (Martha); 6 Grandkids, 7 Great-Grandkids, & 2 sisters.Services will be 2:00pm Friday October 9, 2020 at Wilsons' Funeral Directors Chapel in Wolfforth. Entombment will follow in Wilsons' Funeral Directors Cemetery.