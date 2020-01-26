Home

Glenn Wood


1935 - 2020
Glenn Wood Obituary
South Plains, Texas- Glen Wood, age 84, of Floydada, passed away on January 18, 2020 in Lockney. A memorial service is planned for a later time. Cremation arrangements are under the personal care of the Moore Rose Funeral Home in Floydada. Glen was born on Christmas Eve 1935 in Sacramento, California. Glen attended Floydada High School and graduated in 1953. He met and married Patsy Bowers in Plainview, Texas in March of 1958. Glen was a member of the Floydada Masonic Lodge, the Plainview Elks Lodge, a lifetime member of the Scottish Rite and a member of South Plains Baptist Church. Glen was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. During his Marine Corp days, he met a family member from Montrose, Colorado which led to a 60 year love affair with that part of the country. He especially loved to hunt elk and was a lifetime member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Glen was also heavily involved in introducing pheasant into the Panhandle and was a lifetime member of Pheasants Forever. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either of these organization. Glen is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Mamie (Waller) Wood and one son, Russell Wood. Glen is survived by his loving wife, Pat; his son Len Wood and wife Rhonda of Lubbock; and one sister, Juanell Teague and husband James of Richardson, Texas. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, Grant (Shyla Carthel) Wood and Seth Wood of Lubbock; Ben Wood of South Plains; Ryan (Hailey) Walker, Braydon Walker and Caden Walker of Lubbock; Jordan (Briton) Munson of Lubbock; Madi Walker of Lubbock; and 3 great-grandchildren, Hadlee, Maddox, and Beckett Munson of Lubbock. Online condolences may be made at www.moore-rose.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
