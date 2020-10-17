1/1
Glenna Lane
1930 - 2020
Lubbock- The family of Glenna Lane will celebrate her life of 90 years at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Glenna passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. In support of the health of her family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.

Glenna Lane was born on May 28, 1930, to James Frank and Lona Stuckey in San Angelo, Texas. She grew up in Waco and graduated from Waco High School. Glenna attended Baylor University. She married Eddie Lamond Lane on June 5, 1948, in Waco. They moved to Lubbock in 1951. Glenna received a BS and MEd from Texas Tech and taught in Lubbock elementary schools for 17 years. In 1985 Glenna and Eddie moved to Austin, where she worked for Senator John Montford and the Texas Senate. After retiring in 2000, Glenna and Eddie returned to Lubbock to be near their children and grandchildren and closer to their mountain home in Ruidoso, NM. Glenna was very active in community and educational organizations.

Survivors include daughters, Diana Lewallen (David), Donna Howle (Tim); five grandchildren, Kevin Lewallen of Dallas, Kyle Gross, Jennifer McCellan (Tim) of Lubbock, Vanessa Hunsicker (Mason) of Rio Medina, and Kristen Peck (Matthew) of Seattle, WA; eight great-grandchildren, Kaylee Gross, Alyssa, and Hayden Lewallen, Lily, Brycen, and Kayleigh McClellan, Riley and Abby Hunsicker; and brother, Charles Stuckey (Jane) of Dawsonville, GA.

The family of Glenna Irene Lane has designated the Meals on Wheels or South Plains Food Bank for memorial contributions donated in her memory.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
