Memphis- Glenna Rae Downs Posey passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 in Childress, TX surrounded by her family. She was 85.



She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Memphis. The Memphis Ladies Golf Association, the Memphis Cyclone Band Boosters and a number of bridge clubs over the years.



She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond Glenn Downs and Frankie Brittain Downs. Her husband of 60+ years, Marion Posey and a daughter MariAnn Posey.



She is survived by two daughters. Shari Watson and husband Terry of Memphis and Kari and Chris Amend. Nana is survived by three grandchildren. Tiffany Watson of Arlington. Tyson and Branden Watson of Lubbock.



She is also survived by an unofficially adopted son Dan Wolfcale of Claude, Patricia Conditt-Spriggs and Dan's sons Ryder, Slater and Cannon.



Visitation will be at the First United Methodist Church in Memphis in the Parlor, on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM.



Graveside Services will be held at 9:00 AM in the IOOF Cemetery in Lakeview TX on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Hall County Home Delivered Meals. 202 S 8th Street Memphis, TX 79245. She loved seeing those who brought her meals daily.



Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral DIrectors of Memphis.



