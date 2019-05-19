|
|
Lubbock- Gloria Ann Valdez, 52 departed this life on May 14, 2019 in Lubbock. She was born on April 23, 1967 in Lubbock to Jose Valdez and Gabriela Valdez. She was a great sister, aunt, and friend.
Those left to mourn her passing include her mother, Gabriela Valdez; four brothers, Juan, Lucio, Ben, and Alejandro Valdez; four sisters, Elida Ramirez, Josie Belgara, Rose Mary Valdez, and Estella Sanchez; and numerous nieces and nephews all of Lubbock.
She is preceded in death by her "daddy", Jose Valdez; three brothers, Alfredo, Joe Jr., and Tony Valdez.
Visitations will begin Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 1:00 - 6:00 p.m.; Monday, May 20, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. with a time of remembrance at 6:00 p.m. and Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Combest Family Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the City of Lubbock Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2019