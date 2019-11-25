|
Lubbock- 74, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11 a. m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary. Gloria was born to Alfredo and Marcelina Garza on January 27, 1945. She was a Dallas Cowboy fan. She leaves to cherish her memory; her husband, Jose Dominguez; seven sons, Bobby Dominguez, Ricky Dominguez, David Dominguez, Tony Dominguez, Raymond Dominguez, Joel Dominguez, and Daniel Dominguez; one sister, Yolanda Herrera; twelve grandchildren, one great grandchild; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019