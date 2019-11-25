Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Dominguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Garza Dominguez


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Garza Dominguez Obituary
Lubbock- 74, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019. Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11 a. m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary. Gloria was born to Alfredo and Marcelina Garza on January 27, 1945. She was a Dallas Cowboy fan. She leaves to cherish her memory; her husband, Jose Dominguez; seven sons, Bobby Dominguez, Ricky Dominguez, David Dominguez, Tony Dominguez, Raymond Dominguez, Joel Dominguez, and Daniel Dominguez; one sister, Yolanda Herrera; twelve grandchildren, one great grandchild; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -