Lubbock- Gloria Ishmael passed away on January 14, 2020. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate her life of 72 years at 2:00 pm on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020