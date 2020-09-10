Lubbock- Gloria J. Cheney, 66, of Lubbock passed away Friday, September 4, 2020. Gloria was born June 1, 1954 in Charleston, West Virginia to Elmer McCoy, Sr. and Pansy Lee Turner. She graduated from Lubbock High School. Gloria has been married to Rocky Dewayne Cheney, Sr. for 40 years. She worked as a cook and was an avid reader. Gloria was of the Pentecostal faith.Gloria is survived by her husband, Rocky; her four sons, George, Larry, Johnathan, and Rocky II; one daughter, Kay-K; two sisters, Violet and Sharon; and eight grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Elmer McCoy, Jr.A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Smyer Cemetery.