Gloria J. Decker

Gloria J. Decker Obituary
Lubbock- Mass of Christian Burial for Gloria J. Decker, 68, of Lubbock, Texas will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 5:30-7:00 p.m., Friday, November 29, 2019 at Sanders Funeral Home. Rosary services will be 7:00 p.m., in Sanders Memorial Chapel. Please celebrate the life of Gloria by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.

Gloria passed away November 25, 2019. She was born September 29, 1951 in La Junta, CO to Raymond and Adeline Gonzales. She graduated from Farwell High School in 1970. After graduating Draughon's Business College she began her career with the Department of Human Health Services, retiring in 2003. She was Church Secretary for Holy Spirit Catholic Church for fourteen years. She married James Decker on July 18, 2009.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Johnny Gonzales and Della Gonzales and her son, Albert Avila, III.

Loved ones include spouse James Decker; brothers, Phillip and Rudy Gonzales; sisters, Mary Ford, Susan Chavez and Vickie Gonzales-Valle.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019
