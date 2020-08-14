Lubbock- 72 passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020. celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 12 noon at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Gloria was born to Samuel and Gussie Cox on April 14, 1948, in Memphis, TX. She was a member of Holy Temple Church of God In Christ in Levelland, TX. She is survived by her husband, Herbert Sims; three daughters, Bridgett Sims, Miracle Sims, and Shabree Sims; four sons, Herbert Sims, Jr., Bennie Sims, Taquawn Sims, and Isiah Sims; one brother, Frankie Cox; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.