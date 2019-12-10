|
Lubbock- Gloria Lee Morris Dulin passed away on December 8, 2019. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate her life of 76 years at 2:30 pm on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Southcrest Baptist Church. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Gloria was born on March 25, 1943, to Donnie and Lois Morris in Slaton, Texas. She married Lonnie Jim Dulin on June 22, 1962, in Berean Baptist Church in Lubbock, Texas.
Gloria's passion in life was family. She was a dedicated wife and followed Honey on his many adventures, whether he was auctioning, tractor pulling, farming, working the highways as a state trooper, serving as a judge, or ministering to their beloved Southcrest! Jim and Gloria started and built several Sunday School classes over the years at Southcrest. Together they loved being at the lake and pulling their travel trailer on the backroads, looking for junk. There usually was a kid or grandkid along with them, and most certainly a dog! Gloria always was available to share her home or a home cooked meal with whomever Honey picked up. She and the kids never knew whom he might bring home for supper or to spend the night. It did not matter if it was Christmas or an ordinary day, anyone was welcome in her home, whether they were some stranger with a broken down car, an orphan with no one else, or a Congressman or Senator. All were welcomed at her table.
While she loved being a wife to Honey, her three children fulfilled her life-passion of being Mother. As a mom, she was always involved in everything her kids did, including volunteering with 4-H, Little Dribblers, Little League, Girl Scouts, teaching RAs and GAs, and serving as PTA president. She was always supportive of anything her kids were involved in. Then came the grandchildren, and the role of "Grandmother" was a natural fit for her. Her favorite hobby was spoiling her grandchildren. She loved "taking them to town" and buying them anything their heart desired. Any rules she had with her children flew out the window, as her grandchildren could do no wrong, and she cried with them if and when they got in trouble.
Gloria managed to work full time while being a wife, super mom, and grandmother. Most recently, Gloria retired from Nix Electric, where she worked as a bookkeeper for 20 years. Before that, Gloria worked for Swisher Electric for ten years while they lived in Tulia. During their tenure in Slaton, she served as Administrative Assistant to Judge Stafford and Judge Lawrence. Whatever job she held or whom she worked with, everyone loved working with Gloria. Making people laugh and putting them at ease was her forte!
Survivors include her husband, retired judge, Jim Dulin; her son, Thomas Don Dulin; her daughter, Terri and Stacy Nichols; five grandchildren, Thomas (Alyssa) Dulin; William (Taylor) Pollard; Calli (Patrick) Middlebrook; Carri Lee Nichols, and Weston Nichols; two brothers, Ronnie (Brenda) Morris; and Nathan (Gayle) Morris; sister, Glenda (Bobby) Sparkman; and her beloved Fancy, her emotional therapeutic border collie. She also is survived by her precious caretakers, for whom her family is eternally grateful: Brenda Lopez, Janie Reyes, and Margie Rossette. She also leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donnie and Lois Louise Morris; and her daughter, Loni Toy (Tinker) Dulin.
The family of Gloria Morris Dulin has designated the Greater New Building Fund at Southcrest Baptist Church, https://pushpay.com/g/southcrest, 3801 South Loop 289, Lubbock, Texas for memorial contributions donated in her memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019