Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Resthaven Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Oliva
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Marie Oliva

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Marie Oliva Obituary
Lubbock- Gloria Marie Ortega Oliva 76, passed peacefully into eternal life surrounded by family and friends on January 6, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas. She was preceded in death by both her parents, husband, son, many brothers and sisters and a great-granddaughter. The family welcomes friend's and family of Gloria for viewing at Resthaven Funeral Home on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 6 pm - 8 pm. Funeral services will be held in the Abbey Chapel at Resthaven Funeral Home on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Interment will immediately follow the funeral service at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -