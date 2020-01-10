|
|
Lubbock- Gloria Marie Ortega Oliva 76, passed peacefully into eternal life surrounded by family and friends on January 6, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas. She was preceded in death by both her parents, husband, son, many brothers and sisters and a great-granddaughter. The family welcomes friend's and family of Gloria for viewing at Resthaven Funeral Home on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 6 pm - 8 pm. Funeral services will be held in the Abbey Chapel at Resthaven Funeral Home on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Interment will immediately follow the funeral service at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020