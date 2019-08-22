|
Levelland- Gloria Martina Soto Reyes 53 of Levelland passed away August 19, 2019. Funeral Services will be 10 a.m., Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church of Levelland with Dean Juan Cavazos officiating and music by Johnny Vasquez. Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Head Duarte Funeral Home Chapel. Rosary will be 7 p.m. at Head Duarte Funeral Home Chapel of Levelland. She is survived by her mother Gregoria Esparza; children Alejandro (Sarah) Diaz, Rosendo Diaz Jr., Roxanna Diaz and Kristopher Diaz; siblings Lucidora Rendon, Miguel Esparz Jr. , Pedro Esparza and Gregorio Esparza; and ten grandchildren.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019