Gloria McNeme
1941 - 2020
Lubbock- The family of Gloria McNeme will celebrate her life of 78 years at 10:30 am on Tuesday, June

30, 2020, at Bacon Heights Baptist Church. She passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. The

service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net.

You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of

sympathy by selecting the icon.

Survivors include her sons, Matt McNeme and wife, Stephanie; Brett McNeme and wife, Chanda; Brent McNeme and wife, Christine; and Trent McNeme and wife, Kristin; nine grandchildren, Avery, Adison, Kamryn, Keely, Ainsley, Claire, Gage, Dawson, and Harley McNeme; brother, Carol Wilson, and wife, Diane; and brother-in-law, Bob Howell.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Nell Wilson; siblings, Jeanette Howell, and

Gaylon Wilson.

The family of Gloria McNeme has designated St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org, for memorial contributions donated in her memory.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
