Waco- Gloria Trevino, 96, of Waco, Texas passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, July 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, July 15 at St. Francis Catholic Church, 315 Jefferson Ave., Waco. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 14 from 6pm to 8pm, with a Rosary service to begin at 7pm, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd., Waco.
Gloria was born June 2, 1924 in Montemorlos, N.L Mexico to Juan Medellin and Maria Guadalupe (Lupita) Alanis de Medellin. At the age of 17 she taught school in the rural areas around Atongo, N.L. Mexico and surrounding communities, and at the age of 25 became the first teacher to buy a house in the Colonia de Maestro Federal, which was a huge accomplishment and recognized by the Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon in 2013. Another of Gloria's greatest accomplishments came in May of 1972, when she was granted United States citizenship.
In the mid 1960's Gloria moved to Lubbock. During her time there, she worked downtown at "The Famous" store for close to 10 years. It was here that she met many people who would become close friends.
As much as she loved working with people at the store, teaching was her passion, so in the late 1960's, she went back to the classroom, teaching Spanish at McWhorter Elementary School. She truly loved this profession where she could impact the lives of young people, in such a positive way. Gloria retired from teaching after a few years and in 1983, moved to Waco, Texas where she lived the rest of her years caring for her family and her home.
Gloria was so proud of her family and her friends and loved them tremendously. She enjoyed making others laugh and believed in living her life to the fullest, which she did, until the very end!
Gloria was preceded in death by her husbands, Librado Guerra and Gregorio Trevino; sisters, Maria del Rosario (Rosie) Medellin Gonzales, formerly of Lubbock and Esther Maria Medellin Gonzalez formerly of Los Angeles, CA.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her spouse, loving companion and dearest friend, Juan Trevino; a sister, Sanjuanita De Leon of Dallas; her sons, Jaime (James) Guerra of Dallas and Gerardo (Jerry) Guerra of Waco; grandchildren, Geniva Guerra Covarrubio and husand, Tony of Lubbock, Regina Guerra Rodriguez of Lubbock, Bianca Guerra of Dallas, Jerry Lee Guerra of Waco, and Aryalexis M. Covarrubio of Lubbock; two great-grandchildren, Adora Rodriguez and Joshua C. Rodriguez, both of Lubbock; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and many dear friends.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com
.