Lubbock- Gloria Roberts Meitzen passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the age of 89. Born on June 30, 1930 to Willis Edgar and Ella Roberts she grew up as a child during the Great Depression. Gloria's love for learning resulted in her graduating Paschal High School at the age of 16. She obtained a B.S. degree from Texas Christian University and had careers as a Medical Technologist and a Cytotechnologist. After obtaining a Master's Degree in Histology from the University of Texas at the Permian Basin in her early 50's she became a member of the International Academy of Cytotechnologists. She worked as a Cytotechnologist in the Texas Tech Health Science system for several years until her retirement. Gloria loved to travel, visiting five continents including Antarctica. Her final trip was with family just four days before she passed away. She was an active member of First Christian Church (FCC) of Lubbock where she sang in the choir and with the Silver Stars. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters, an infant son and her husband Martin Meitzen. She is survived by her 3 children: David Boren and his wife Beth of Austin Texas; Terri Cox and her husband Lewis of Raymore Missouri; and Mark Boren and his wife Christine of Fort Worth Texas. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Friday November 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM at FCC. No gravesite services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to the FCC Choir program can be made in her name.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019