Gloria Ruth "Doty" Johnson
1938 - 2020
Lubbock- The family of Gloria Johnson will celebrate her life of 81 years at 1:00 pm on Friday, October 9, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Lubbock with Reverend Bobby Dagnel officiating. Gloria Ruth (affectionately called "Doty") Johnson passed away into the glory of God and eternal Heaven on September 29, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. In support of the health of her family, face coverings and social distancing are suggested while attending the service. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.

Doty was born on November 15, 1938, to Carson and Lois Echols in Lamesa, Texas. She grew up on the family farm outside of Lamesa and attended Texas Tech University, where she met the love of her life, Robert Lee Johnson. Bob and Doty married on December 27, 1957, and moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, where Bob fulfilled his duties with The United States Air Force. It was in Colorado Springs where their son Carson Lee was born. After Colorado, the family moved to Seattle, Washington, where Bob completed a Periodontics residency training program. They then moved back to Lubbock. Doty was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Lubbock and attended the Tom Neal Sunday School Class. Special thanks to Tom and all his visits and "treats." Doty loved family and friends and will always be remembered for what an amazing cook she was. She loved entertaining and playing bridge and Mahjong with friends.

Survivors include her son Carson Lee Johnson and wife Susan of Lubbock and two grandchildren; Evan Johnson of Denver, Colorado, and Brooke Floerke and husband August of Ft. Collins, Colorado; great-granddaughter June; her brother Donnell Echols and wife Sharla of Lamesa, Texas; and three nieces Pepper Echols of Lubbock, Paige Echols of Austin, and Amber Thorp of Ft. Worth.

Doty was preceded in death by her parents Carson and Lois Echols, and her husband Robert Lee Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hospice of Lubbock, Cal Farley's Boy's Ranch, or a favorite charity of your own.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
