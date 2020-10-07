Lubbock- The family of Gloria Johnson will celebrate her life of 81 years at 1:00 pm on Friday, October 9, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Lubbock with Reverend Bobby Dagnel officiating. Gloria Ruth (affectionately called "Doty") Johnson passed away into the glory of God and eternal Heaven on September 29, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. In support of the health of her family, face coverings and social distancing are suggested while attending the service. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
