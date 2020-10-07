1/1
Gloria Ruth "Doty" Johnson
1938 - 2020
Lubbock- The family of Gloria Johnson will celebrate her life of 81 years at 1:00 pm on Friday, October 9, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Lubbock with Reverend Bobby Dagnel officiating. Gloria Ruth (affectionately called "Doty") Johnson passed away into the glory of God and eternal Heaven on September 29, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. In support of the health of her family, face coverings and social distancing are suggested while attending the service. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Service
01:00 PM
live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
OCT
9
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
October 6, 2020
Our prayers are with you during this time. I know you have so many fond memories that will live on forever.

Doug and Susan
Doug Mangum
Family
October 6, 2020
Doug Mangum
October 5, 2020
The Toles send our love and condolences
The Toles Family
October 5, 2020
Our deepest sympathies for the loss of such a lovely, lovely lady. We loved having the Johnson family as a neighbor. We will never forget that sweet smile. Love to all
Minta Gay and family
Neighbor
October 4, 2020
Lee, Judy and I send our deepest condolences on your mom's passing. We met in 1967, I remember her as a striking beauty and and incredibly kind person. West Texas has lost a beacon of light.
bob schultz
Friend
