GLORIA SANCHEZ CANTU
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GLORIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Gloria Cantu, 76, of Lubbock, Texas will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Rock City Church with Pastor Jeff McCreight officiating. Graveside services will follow in Levelland Cemetery. Viewing will be come and go from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Sanders Funeral Home and from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday. Her family will receive friends from 5:00-6:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. In order to maintain a safe come and go viewing, we ask to limit groups to limit their size. Please celebrate the life of Gloria by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com. A webcast of services will be available as well as our online guest book.

Gloria passed away June 26, 2020. Gloria was born April 10, 1944 in Crystal City, TX to Pablo and Elvira Sanchez. She moved to Lubbock in the seventies; was employed at Texas Instruments for over twenty years and then with McDougal Realtors for ten years. She was a member of Rock City Church for thirty years.

Loved ones include daughter Elizabeth Faz; son James Faz and wife, Rachel; her father, Pablo Sanchez sister Vera Faz; sister Lupe Vasquez; brother Beto Sanchez.

Preceded in death by her mother, Elvira Sanchez (Mother), daughter, Debbie Ann Lynn; granddaughter, Jennifer Faz; brothers, Pablo Sanchez, Jr. and Joe Sanchez.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved