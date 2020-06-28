Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Gloria Cantu, 76, of Lubbock, Texas will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Rock City Church with Pastor Jeff McCreight officiating. Graveside services will follow in Levelland Cemetery. Viewing will be come and go from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Sanders Funeral Home and from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday. Her family will receive friends from 5:00-6:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. In order to maintain a safe come and go viewing, we ask to limit groups to limit their size. Please celebrate the life of Gloria by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com. A webcast of services will be available as well as our online guest book.
Gloria passed away June 26, 2020. Gloria was born April 10, 1944 in Crystal City, TX to Pablo and Elvira Sanchez. She moved to Lubbock in the seventies; was employed at Texas Instruments for over twenty years and then with McDougal Realtors for ten years. She was a member of Rock City Church for thirty years.
Loved ones include daughter Elizabeth Faz; son James Faz and wife, Rachel; her father, Pablo Sanchez sister Vera Faz; sister Lupe Vasquez; brother Beto Sanchez.
Preceded in death by her mother, Elvira Sanchez (Mother), daughter, Debbie Ann Lynn; granddaughter, Jennifer Faz; brothers, Pablo Sanchez, Jr. and Joe Sanchez.
Gloria passed away June 26, 2020. Gloria was born April 10, 1944 in Crystal City, TX to Pablo and Elvira Sanchez. She moved to Lubbock in the seventies; was employed at Texas Instruments for over twenty years and then with McDougal Realtors for ten years. She was a member of Rock City Church for thirty years.
Loved ones include daughter Elizabeth Faz; son James Faz and wife, Rachel; her father, Pablo Sanchez sister Vera Faz; sister Lupe Vasquez; brother Beto Sanchez.
Preceded in death by her mother, Elvira Sanchez (Mother), daughter, Debbie Ann Lynn; granddaughter, Jennifer Faz; brothers, Pablo Sanchez, Jr. and Joe Sanchez.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.