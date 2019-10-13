|
Lubbock- Gordon Selby Sanders passed away Monday, October 7, 2019. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 78 years at 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, followed by a reception at Lake Ridge Chapel. A tribute of Gordon's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.
Gordon was born on March 16, 1941 to Henry and Phrona (Selby) Sanders in Haskell, TX. His passion for the plumbing trade started early in life, helping his Dad and Uncle Ray. From there he went to work in Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 629 where he worked for Anthony Mechanical and Honeywell. Through his years of experience, he developed and patented the "Sanders De-Coupler" which has been adopted and used in many mechanical designs today. Gordon later partnered with his sons at Hub City Plumbing & Mechanical until he retired.
Gordon had many past times that he loved. In his younger years he raced cars and motorcycles where he got the nickname "Flash Gordon" or "Crash Gordon" depending on who is telling the story. Hunting and fishing were other things that he loved doing with friends and family. Another passion he had was a love for painting; a lot of these paintings are on our walls today. Of all his hobbies, Golf was the one that he never got tired of and was always willing to give a lesson "even if you didn't want it" or give you a new club or whatever he could to make you enjoy the game just a little more. And if someone was down or needed help, he would give them the shirt off his back.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Sanders; children, Rudy Anderson, Misty Brooks and husband, Timothy; Grady Sanders and wife, Jame; Ricky Sanders and wife, Judy; and Lanny Sanders; siblings, Gary Sanders and wife, Frankie Patton; Judy Neugebauer and husband, Melvin;, Vicki Kimpton and husband, Allan; and Jeanne Dickerson; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his first wife, Hazel Moore Sanders.
The family of Gordon Sanders has designated the Hospice of the South Plains, (4413 82nd St. Ste. 135, Lubbock, Texas 79424) or for memorial contributions in his memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019