Lubbock- Grace Ashley, 86 of Lubbock passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. She was born May 26, 1932 to Earl and Ethel (Blassingame) Sawyer in Cone, Texas. She lived in west Texas throughout her life with most of those years being in Cone before moving to Shallowater in 2015. Grace married Billy Royce Ashley on June 4, 1949 in Ralls, Texas. She was a passionate farmer growing cotton and alfalfa hay. She was an artist both in painting and bronze sculptures until her retirement in 2015.
Grace was a board member for Daughters of the American Revolution, as well as a member of the Cone Cemetery Association where she joined her husband as caretakers for the cemetery for many years. She was very interested in genealogy. She made the best Key lime pie and loved guns. She was a member of the NRA. She always supported veterans and made sure they had flags placed, as well as raising her flag each day regardless of her age or where she lived.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Chris Lawson and husband Dale of Floydada; granddaughter, Jennifer Scroggins and husband Brandon of Lubbock; great grandchildren Kalli Workman, Brinlee and Nolan Scroggins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Robert and Marlin; and her son Mark Ashley.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Combest Family Memorial Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions to honor Grace be made to the Cone Cemetery Association, in care of Melissa Verret, PO Box 449, Ralls, TX 79357.
