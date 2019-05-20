Home

POWERED BY

Services
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Ashley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Ashley


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Grace Ashley Obituary
Lubbock- Grace Ashley, 86 of Lubbock passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. She was born May 26, 1932 to Earl and Ethel (Blassingame) Sawyer in Cone, Texas. She lived in west Texas throughout her life with most of those years being in Cone before moving to Shallowater in 2015. Grace married Billy Royce Ashley on June 4, 1949 in Ralls, Texas. She was a passionate farmer growing cotton and alfalfa hay. She was an artist both in painting and bronze sculptures until her retirement in 2015.

Grace was a board member for Daughters of the American Revolution, as well as a member of the Cone Cemetery Association where she joined her husband as caretakers for the cemetery for many years. She was very interested in genealogy. She made the best Key lime pie and loved guns. She was a member of the NRA. She always supported veterans and made sure they had flags placed, as well as raising her flag each day regardless of her age or where she lived.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Chris Lawson and husband Dale of Floydada; granddaughter, Jennifer Scroggins and husband Brandon of Lubbock; great grandchildren Kalli Workman, Brinlee and Nolan Scroggins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Robert and Marlin; and her son Mark Ashley.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Combest Family Memorial Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions to honor Grace be made to the Cone Cemetery Association, in care of Melissa Verret, PO Box 449, Ralls, TX 79357.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now