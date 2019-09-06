Home

Grace Fulsom


1935 - 2019
Grace Fulsom Obituary
Lubbock- 83, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Grace was born on November 7, 1935 to Jim Williams and Fannie Brace in Poteau, Oklahoma. Grace received her formal education from Dunbar High School. She leaves to cherish her memory; four daughters, Teresa (Hurbert) Armstrong, Yvonda White, Shelia Alexander, and Pauline Fulsom; three sons, Clarence Fulsom, Jr, Fred Fulsom, and Jerome Fulsom; sister in law, Carolyn Clay; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Lyons Chapel Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
