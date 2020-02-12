|
|
Lubbock- Grant Riley LaFleur, 82, a native of Denver, CO, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 in Lubbock, following a brief illness.
There will be a celebration of his life at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1101 Slide Rd. in Lubbock.
He was born May 23, 1937, in Denver, CO. A retired Biomedical Engineer, LaFleur served 20 years in the United States Navy, with 14 years of that time in the Marine Corps. During his military career, he served two terms in Vietnam. He was a former Pro Bowler and was a Life Master Bridge player. Up until his death, he traveled the country playing Bridge. He was also the biggest fan of his children and grandchildren, spending much of his free time at various sporting events, dance recitals and other activities.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Meredith L. LaFleur; his daughter, Cindy LaFleur Coleman and Mike Kelsay of Lubbock; his son, Grant A. LaFleur and wife, Shelly, of San Antonio; three brothers, Jack Marotte and wife, Sharon, of California and Rick Marotte and wife,Jean of Georgia and Glenn Cary and wife, Susan of Littleton, CO; one sister, Sharon Cline and husband, Jim of Spokane, WA; six grandchildren, Justin Russell and wife, Cassie, of College Station, John Riley Coleman of Lubbock, Collier Grant LaFleur and Taylor Nicole Jones of San Antonio, Shelby Elizabeth Kinney of Benton, LA, and Dustin Richardson of Lubbock ; and one great granddaughter, Alice Rose Richardson of Lubbock.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Lucille LaFleur; his brother, Richard LaFleur; and his granddaughter, Jessica Ruth Richardson.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the physicians and entire staff of University Medical Center in Lubbock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Texas, www.eftx.org.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020