Floydada- Gregory Brown Bishop passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, at the age of 62 after a long battle with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 3, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Floydada with Richard Shaw and Mark Snowden officiating. Interment will follow at Floyd County Memorial Park. A family visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore Rose Funeral Home of Floydada.
Greg was born in Lubbock on January 4, 1958 to Howard Gene Bishop and Nancy Alice (Brown) Bishop. He married his late wife, LeAnn (Evans) Bishop, on September 13, 1997. He was a devoted husband to LeAnn, father to their daughter, Sydney, and farmer to his community. He graduated from Floydada High School in 1976 and from Texas Tech University in 1980. Despite his lengthy and difficult battle, Greg always kept a smile on his face and a positive attitude towards life.
He is survived by his daughter, Sydney Bishop; his brother, Mike Bishop and wife, Rozanne; his mother, Nancy Lawson; his step-brother, Rex Lawson and wife, Karen; his mother-in-law, Alyne Evans; his brother-in-law, Ray Evans and wife, Denise; his brother-in-law Joel Evans and wife, Ann.
Greg was preceded in death by his wife in 2011 and their twins, Evan and Erin Bishop, in 2000.
Memorial donations may be made to the in Greg Bishop's name. Online condolences may be made at www.moore-rose.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020