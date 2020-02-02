Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moore-Rose Funeral Home - Floydada
701 Main St.
Idalou, TX 79329
(806) 892-3220
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Floydada, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Greg Bishop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Greg Bishop


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Greg Bishop Obituary
Floydada- Gregory Brown Bishop passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, at the age of 62 after a long battle with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 3, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Floydada with Richard Shaw and Mark Snowden officiating. Interment will follow at Floyd County Memorial Park. A family visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore Rose Funeral Home of Floydada.

Greg was born in Lubbock on January 4, 1958 to Howard Gene Bishop and Nancy Alice (Brown) Bishop. He married his late wife, LeAnn (Evans) Bishop, on September 13, 1997. He was a devoted husband to LeAnn, father to their daughter, Sydney, and farmer to his community. He graduated from Floydada High School in 1976 and from Texas Tech University in 1980. Despite his lengthy and difficult battle, Greg always kept a smile on his face and a positive attitude towards life.

He is survived by his daughter, Sydney Bishop; his brother, Mike Bishop and wife, Rozanne; his mother, Nancy Lawson; his step-brother, Rex Lawson and wife, Karen; his mother-in-law, Alyne Evans; his brother-in-law, Ray Evans and wife, Denise; his brother-in-law Joel Evans and wife, Ann.

Greg was preceded in death by his wife in 2011 and their twins, Evan and Erin Bishop, in 2000.

Memorial donations may be made to the in Greg Bishop's name. Online condolences may be made at www.moore-rose.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Greg's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -