Lubbock- Gregory A. Butler passed away on October 17, 2019. We will celebrate his life of 66 years at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers with a reception to follow. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life and service tributes at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Greg was born on March 2, 1953, to Vernon and Florence Butler in Houston, TX. Greg was an accomplished man who managed to survive his fair share of motorcycle wipe outs and an electrocution. He dreamed of beating the world speed record at Bonneville after watching the World's Fastest Indian. Riding with him would invoke both terror and awe. He learned to dream big while working at NASA. He developed pictures for the shuttle missions and waited after work to spot his favorite astronauts for autographs. He once turned down a job working for the CIA while managing the Cycle Shack in Houston, TX. At 38, he decided to get his MD. He proved that you could live a few lifetimes in just 66 short years. He finished out his career working as a psychiatrist at Sunrise Canyon. He will spend the rest of his time with us in an Extra Crunchy Jiffy peanut butter jar, as requested. He will be remembered by his grandchildren as the best gift giver of all time. His matter was converted to energy on Thursday. Although he is no longer with us, he is all around us.
Survivors include his wife, Tina Butler; four daughters, Bonni (Brad) Oakes, Lauren (Brandon) Gaines, Jennifer (Ray) Maldonado and Theresa (Trey) Galbraith; grandchildren, Katelyn and Lacey Oakes, Emma Gaines, Joshua, Justin, Hailey and Emily Maldonado and Colton Galbraith; and brothers, Dana and Brian Butler.
He was preceded in death by parents; and a sister, Laurie Butler.
The family of Greg Butler has designated donations to https://justice-rescue.com in his memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019