|
|
San Antonio- Gregory (Greg) Dan Johnson went to be with the Lord on March 6, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas. Greg was born on July 8, 1963, in Lubbock, to parents Linda (Payne) and Bob R. Johnson. Surviving Greg are his mother, Linda, step-dad, Ken, brother Jeff and nephews, Michael and Danny. Also, uncle Danny Payne (Vicki), and many cousins. Preceding Greg in death are his father, Bob Johnson, grandparents, Hallie and Houston Payne and Opal and Horace Johnson. Greg graduated from Texas Tech in 1996. Moving to San Antonio in 1996, he received his teaching certificate from Our Lady of the Lake Univ. Returning to Lubbock in 2010, he taught school and Practiced real estate until he had recently moved back to San Antonio to pursue real estate. Greg will be remembered for his smile and his passion for his beloved state of Texas and the Alamo. We will all miss him dearly. A luncheon to celebrate Greg's life will be at the Alamo Cafe, in San Antonio, May 4th. Contact Jeff Johnson 210 472-0404. Suggestions for donations: Nat'l Ranching Heritage Center, Grace Campus for the homeless and the Alamo
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019