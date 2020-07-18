Lubbock- Funeral services for Guadalupe Aguilar Sr. are scheduled for Monday at 10:00 am in the Craddock Memorial Chapel. Father Ratterman will officiate. Interment will follow in St Mary's cemetery.
Guadalupe was born in Lamesa, Tx. on February 8, 1950 to Juan and Isabel (Cienega) Aguilar Sr. He passed this life on July 14, 2020 in Lubbock, Tx.
He was retired from a Cotton Gin in Lamesa, Tx.
Guadalupe is survived by sons; Danny Aguilar, Joe Aguilar, Bobby Aguilar of Ardmore, Ok.; Daughters, Nancy A. Mendez of Austin, Tx., Rosa Aguilar of Ardmore, Ruth Aguilar of Ardmore, Deane Aguilar of Austin, Tx., Cathy A. Ramirez of Ardmore; Brothers, Juan Aguilar, Ramon Aguilar, Amador Aguilar, Tony Aguilar, Reynaldo Aguilar, Luis Martin Aguilar; Sisters, Margarita Aguilar, Maria A. Vava, Anita A. Portillo, Susie A. Hernandez and San Juana Aguilar all of Lamesa, Tx. He is also survived by 37 grandchildren and 20 Great Grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by, his parents, Isabel C. Aguilar and Juan Aguilar Sr.; brothers, Guadalupe Aguilar Jr., Baltazar Aguilar, Jose Aguilar, Chilo Aguilar, Pablo Aguilar, Victor Aguilar, Manuel Aguilar and Luis Aguilar. Sister; Felipo Diaz Aguilar and Ilalia A. Hernandez.
