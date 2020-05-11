|
Lubbock- Guadalupe S. Alonso passed away on May 7, 2020. Private family service to celebrate her life of 74 years will be on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. In support of our city officials and the health of our community, no other guests will be allowed to attend the in-person event at this time. A live stream of the service is available and available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign a virtual guestbook by selecting the icon and below the obituary is a place to share memories and expressions of sympathy.
Guadalupe was born on November 19, 1945, one of ten children to Eugene and Simona Salazar in Yoakum, TX. She became a caretaker from a young age which instilled in her a strong work ethic for the rest of her life. Guadalupe practiced a strong Catholic faith and served as a Guadalupana. She attended St. Francis Catholic Church in Wolfforth, and many Sundays following her church she would join one of her daughters at Trinity Church or Church on the Rock, which she also enjoyed. She will be remembered for many things, her love for gardening and her beautiful yard, her work ethic, opening her home and feeding family and friends, and her TAMALES! Most of all she will be remembered for her selflessness and loving spirit.
Survivors include her husband, Agapito Alonso; two daughters, Catherine Ann (Eddie) Muniz, Connie (Oscar) Lopez; three sons, Joe Angel (Cheena) Resendez, Adam Lee Alonso, and Anthony Noel Salazar; fifteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; two brothers, Amador Salazar and David Salazar; and two sisters, Isabel Torres and Mary Keagy.
She is joined once again with her parents, a grandson, Brandon Muniz; and five brothers, Felix Salazar, Tony Salazar, Fernando Salazar, Johnny Salazar, and Armondo Salazar.
We would like to express our gratitude to Irma Garcia Herrera for her love and care that was shown for our beloved, Guadalupe.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2020