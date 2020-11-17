1/1
Guadalupe (Alonzo) Covarrubio
1947 - 2020
Lubbock- Guadalupe (Lupe) Alonzo Covarrubio passed away on November 11, 2020, at the age of 73. She was born January 10, 1947 in Sonora, Texas to the late Raymundo & Maria Alonzo. She is also preceded in death by three sisters, Esther Aguirre, Hope Flores, Edna Lucio and two brothers Jesse Alonzo, and Raymundo (Tio Beco) Alonzo Jr. all of Lubbock.

On September 14th, 1968 she married the love of her life, John Covarrubio in Lubbock, TX. They shared 33 wonderful years of marriage, before his passing in 2001. They had a love for helping others and being involved in the church they attended for many years, Centro De Alabanza, where they helped with the bus ministry and Lupe taught in the nursery.

Lupe was a homemaker all her life; she loved cleaning, spending time with family, cooking & watching her novelas. Those left to cherish her memories are her four children Juanita Lucio & husband Chris, John Covarrubio Jr, Antonio Covarrubio & wife Geniva- all of Lubbock & Melissa Ramos & husband David- from Slaton; thirteen grandchildren- Savanna, Christopher, Valerie, Felix, Gabriella, Michael, Markayla, Ashley, Anthony, Alyssa, Alexandria, Ariel & Isaiah; fifteen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a loving mother, grandma Lulu to her great grandkids, Tia, and friend. She will be greatly loved and missed!

Visitation for Lupe will be Tuesday, November 17th from 3pm to 9pm and Wednesday, November 18th from 9am to 9pm at Guajardo Funeral Chapels. The funeral service will be held Thursday, Nov 19th at Guajardo Funeral Chapels at 2pm. Burial will follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. Pallbearers: Chris Lucio, David Ramos, Christopher Lucio, Michael Covarrubio, Anthony Covarrubio, & Jeremiah Villarreal.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Guajardo Funeral Chapels
NOV
18
Visitation
09:00 - 09:00 PM
Guajardo Funeral Chapels
NOV
19
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Guajardo Funeral Chapels
Funeral services provided by
Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock
407 N University
Lubbock, TX 79415
806-744-8942
