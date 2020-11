Lubbock- The family of Guadalupe "Lou" Cruz, 57, will have a memorial and celebration to honor his life and memory at a time and place to be determined in the future. Our beloved, Guadalupe "Lou" Cruz, passed away on October 28, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas, due to COVID-19, leaving his family and friends much too soon. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy at www.memorialdesigners.net