Wilson- Guadalupe Ortega, 64, of Wilson passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. She was born October 23, 1955 in Slaton to Tomas and Concepcion Ortega. Guadalupe graduated from Wilson High School and went on to attend South Plains College. She worked as a nursing assistant for many years.
She is survived by her daughter, Claudia (Anthony) Villarreal and family, Adrian, Chloe and Ashton; mother, Concepcion Ortega; siblings, Victor (Otilia) Ortega and family, Aleksandr and Ethan, Oscar (Anita) Ortega and family, Jaime (and family), Miguel and Felipe (and family), and Juana LaBelle and daughter, Jamison (and family). She was preceded in death by her father, Tomas.
Mass is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at San Ramon Catholic Church with inurnment to follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020