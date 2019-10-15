Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
Rosary
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Guadalupe Gomez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guadalupe Uriegas Gomez


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Guadalupe Uriegas Gomez Obituary
Lubbock- Guadalupe Uriegas Gomez, 79, of Lubbock joined the gates of Heaven on October 13, 2019. Born May 10, 1940 in San Antonio, Texas to Francisco and Josefina Uriegas. Guadalupe married Jimmy Ruiz Gomez, Sr. on April 6, 1956. With a strong Christian faith, she leaves us to cherish her memories; three daughters, Diane Gomez, Mary Ann (Joe) Garcia and April (Adrian) Garcia; three sons, Alex Gomez, Jimmy, Jr. (Nancy) Gomez and Paul Gomez all of Lubbock; brothers, Nacario Castillo, Frank and Juan Uriegas; sister, Estella Muth; ten grandchildren, four great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy R. Gomez, son Andrew, and granddaughter, Azalea Paige. Viewing will be held at Sanders Funeral Home on Wednesday with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. in Sanders Memorial Chapel. A Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church with burial to follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. The family would like to thank Interim Hospice and their wonderful team especially Kendra.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Guadalupe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sanders Funeral Home
Download Now