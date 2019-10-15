|
|
Lubbock- Guadalupe Uriegas Gomez, 79, of Lubbock joined the gates of Heaven on October 13, 2019. Born May 10, 1940 in San Antonio, Texas to Francisco and Josefina Uriegas. Guadalupe married Jimmy Ruiz Gomez, Sr. on April 6, 1956. With a strong Christian faith, she leaves us to cherish her memories; three daughters, Diane Gomez, Mary Ann (Joe) Garcia and April (Adrian) Garcia; three sons, Alex Gomez, Jimmy, Jr. (Nancy) Gomez and Paul Gomez all of Lubbock; brothers, Nacario Castillo, Frank and Juan Uriegas; sister, Estella Muth; ten grandchildren, four great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy R. Gomez, son Andrew, and granddaughter, Azalea Paige. Viewing will be held at Sanders Funeral Home on Wednesday with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. in Sanders Memorial Chapel. A Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church with burial to follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. The family would like to thank Interim Hospice and their wonderful team especially Kendra.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019