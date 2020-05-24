Home

Ossie Curry Funeral Home
1805 Martin Luther King Blvd
Lubbock, TX 79408
(806) 765-6711
Guadalupe V. Aguilera Jr. Obituary
Lubbock- Our dearly beloved Guadalupe V. Aguilera Jr. received his wings May 11, 2020. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Carolina Aguilera; children Guadalupe III & Gabriella Aguilera; grandson Miguel; mother Guadalupe Mendez (Frank); father Guadalupe Aguilera Sr., sisters Dolores Aguilera, Tena Gonzales (Robert) and Anna Aguilera and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial services May 26th at 1PM at Ossie Curry Funeral Home.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2020
