Lubbock- Mrs Gurtha Delois "Dee" Andrews, age 72, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 15, 2019. She was born in Byran, Texas and resided in Lubbock, Texas. Dee married her high school sweetheart, Houston Lee Andrews Sr, and after Houston joined the Navy, the two of them travelled the world together and faithfully served in the church wherever they lived. Dee was a devoted, loving, faithful, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, mentor and friend too many. She was known as an encourager and "MIGHTY PRAYER WARRIOR". Her smile lit up a room. Dee worked at the executive level in retail for over 40 years, and as a Store Manager for Dillards Corporation for 21 years in Texas, Oklahoma, Florida and retired in Virginia. Throughout her career, she received numerous awards for her outstanding leadership and commitment to excellence. Her two loving children survive Mrs Andrews. Daughter Trina (Dave) of Virginia Beach VA, son Houston L. Andrews Jr. of Brussels, Belgium, and her two precious grandchildren Joshua & Rachel. Mrs Andrews also adopted a special second daughter in her heart, Cassandra Spivey of St.Petersburg, FL. Dee and her late husband Houston were best friends to Jerry and Ceola Bernard of Union City, CA. Her surviving extended family includes; LaVerne (Wayne) Bradley, La Gloria (Lonnie) Portee, Lawrence (Peggy) Klenclo, Linda Faye Johnson, LaNelle Williams, and Patricia (Ron) Canada. Dee lived a long and productive life, and always cared for her family and friends with all her love and compassion. She blessed all that met her and left a legacy of grace and godliness that will live on in our hearts. She was predeceased by her husband of 45 years Houston Lee Andrews Sr., her parents, Willie and Exar (Louise) Klenclo, her sisters Alberta Rigsby and Kasandra Kelnclo, her brother Columbus Klenclo and goddaughter, Eboni Bernard. Her additional extended family includes; brother-in-law L.V. Andrews, her amazing nieces, nephews, cousins and all family members. A viewing will be held at Ossie Curry Funeral Home on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 1 pm until 3pm. In place of flowers, her surviving family members requests gifts/donations be made towards her loving grandchildren's education. Please contact Trina or Houston for more information at [email protected]
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 20 to June 21, 2019